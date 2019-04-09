Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joyce Faye Griffin Shultie passed away peacefully at Kent General Hospital on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Mrs. Shultie was born in Wilson, N.C. to the late Relmon and Bettie Mae (Sullivan) Griffin. She worked as a nurse for Capital Nursing Home in Dover, after graduating with honors from Del Tech. While at Del Tech she was in Who's Who in 1998, was president of the nursing club, treasurer of Phi Theta Kappa, and on the honor society.

Joyce also volunteered for many veterans' organizations and was a member of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America, and a lifetime member of the AVVA, Chapter 850 in Dover. She also loved reading, arts and crafts, sewing, and was an animal lover.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her special friend, Georgia Schroding.

She is survived by her husband, Wilson Shultie; sons, Brent (Sue) Griffin of Kansas City, Kan., Kyle (Joelle Zolik) Oakey of Harrington, and Jason (Brittany) Oakey of Milford; sister, Gail (Stu) Griffin Hohlbaugh of Kernersville, N.C.; grandchildren, Megan Faye Griffin, Savannah May Oakey, and Jacey Faye Oakey, Jaxon Westcott, and Kaden Bee; special friend, Tammy Berkheiser.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Main St., Felton, DE 19943, where friends may call after 10 a.m. The family requests casual dress. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro.

Flowers are accepted or contributions in Joyce's memory can be made to: AVVA Chapter 850, PO Box 1718, Dover, DE 19903.



Funeral Home Berry-Short Funeral Home Inc

Main St

Felton , DE 19943

