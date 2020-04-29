MILFORD - Joyce L. Lake, daughter of the late Roland and Dorothy Lake, who was born on Oct. 3, 1940 in Kenton, Del., departed her life on April 23, 2020 at Bay Health, Sussex Campus, Milford, Del.
Joyce was educated at William Henry High School, Dover, Del.
She was employed at Conagra Poultry Plant in Milford, Del., where she retired after 35 years of service. She loved family cookouts and playing cards.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Janice Warren; and brothers, Jimmy Lake and Alvin Lake.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory, her daughter, Teresa Watson (Don) and her grandson Don Jr.; siblings, Latricia Western (Paul), Diane Harris (Austin), Debbie Bagwell, Bryant Lake (Tara), Ronald Lake (friend Jackie); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and special friends, Brenda Anthony, Cindy and Sharlene.
Joyce will forever remain in our hearts and she will truly be missed.
Letters of condolence may be sent via www.pippinfuneral home.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 29, 2020