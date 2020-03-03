Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Linda Mitchell "Joy" Bailey. View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968 (302)-684-8521 Send Flowers Obituary

MILTON - Joyce "Joy" Linda Mitchell Bailey passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 5, 1947 in Milford, daughter of the late Granville J. Mitchell and Adele Foster Mitchell.

Joyce had a career with the Sussex County Council in the tax assessment office and retired in 2009 after 32 dedicated years of service and made many lifelong friends during that time.

Joyce loved cooking, planning parties, scrapbooking and family dinners. Above all, she cherished time spent with those she held most dear and loved reminiscing about her family history. She was the most loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She most loved her daughters, grand and great grandchildren and brothers. Her family will most remember her by her kind heart and gentle soul. Joy was their angel on earth and she will be missed beyond measure.

In addition to her loving parents, she was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Donald L. Bailey; her brother, Glenn Mitchell; and step-mother, Ruth Mitchell.

She is survived by her two daughters, Michelle (Missy) Davis and son-in-law, Robin of Milton and Olivia Derrickson and son-in-law, Bryan of Lewes; grandchildren, Tara Davis of Milton and Shawn Davis of Millsboro, Hannah, Abbey and Natalie Derrickson of Lewes; great grandchildren, Brody and Regean Vickers of Milton. She is also survived by brothers, Alan J. Mitchell and sister-in-law, Linda of Milford and Randy C. Mitchell and sister-in-law, Myra Kay also of Milford, with a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 12 noon in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton, where friends may call after 11 a.m. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Milton.

Flowers accepted or contributions may be made to: , P.O. Box 163, Salisbury, MD 21803-0163 in Joyce's honor.



