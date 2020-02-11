Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Noble Vail. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary



Joyce had been a cashier for Acme Markets, retiring after 25 years of service. She enjoyed going to the casinos, bowling, playing cards, and doing arts and crafts.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Robert M. Vail; son, Tim Noble (Christine); son, Tony Noble (Nancy); step daughter, Michele Vail; step daughter, Gail Vail; step daughter, Maryann Clark (Jay); brother and sister in law, B.J. Haire, Jr. (Kathy); sister, Peggy Kreer; son in law, Cory Stang; daughter in law, Christina Gaul; daughter in law, Kathy; brother in law, Jack Vail and family; brother in law, Harry Sperone, Sr.; sister in law, Mary Ann Vail; sister in law, Betty Wegner and family; sister in law, Rita Catania and family; sister in law, Ruth Vail and family; grandchildren, Kaitlin Noble Hammond (Rob), Tyler Noble (Mary), Robyn Witmer (David), Holly Stang, Amanda Noble, Ashley Noble, Lindsay Jones, Chelsea Sherwood and Danny Parra; grandson in law, Carlos Cotto (Katie); great grandchildren, Reese Cotto, McKenzie Wyatt, Slade Noble, Harper Hammond, Oaklynn Hammond, Kayden Sherwood, Liam Jones, Hendrix Jefferson, Ben Garbacz, Jackson Cotto, Elijah Cotto and David Witmer. Joyce was preceded in death by her son, Benjamin Pierce; and her stepdaughter, Denise Stang. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle (Capps) and B.J. Haire, Sr.

Funeral services and burial will be private.

MAGNOLIA - Joyce Noble Vail passed away on Feb. 6, 2020 at home.

