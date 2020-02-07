DOVER - Joyce Sylvia Vess passed away, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at home.
Mrs. Vess was born May 26, 1933 in Westgate on Sea Kent, England to the late Albert and Lillian Mayes. She was an eye witness to the aerial combat of the RAF and German fighter planes during WWII.
She married her American husband Nov. 20, 1954 and moved to America Sept. of 1955. They first lived in Montgomery, Ala. and after several moves to Ohio and Georgia they settled in Dover, Del. in 1967. Mrs. Vess became an American citizen in 1968.
Mrs. Vess was a homemaker and enjoyed playing bingo. Mrs. Vess was a member of the British Wives Club.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers, Stan, Ken, Gerald and Albert Mayes.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Frederick Vess of Dover; sons, Gary L. Vess of Clymer, Pa., Steven W. Vess of Dover and Glenn D. Vess of Rehoboth Beach; daughter, Tracey Heishman of Elkton, Md.; sister, Margaret Edwards of Dorset, England; grandchildren, Jay Heishman, Megan Heishman, Tyler Vess and Ryan Vess.
Services will be private.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 7, 2020