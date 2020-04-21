Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Talley. View Sign Service Information Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-8816 Memorial service 6:00 PM Faries Funeral Directors and Crematorium, Inc. Facebook page Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Joyce Talley passed away at her home on Friday, April 17, 2020. Ms. Talley was born on Oct. 20, 1949 in Dover to the late Harry Blendt, Jr. and Elva M. Blendt.

She worked for the State of Delaware, Department of Correction for 40+ years, retiring in 2009 as Bureau Chief, Management Services.

Ms. Talley enjoyed working in her yard, family game nights, reading, playing slots and poker, and most of all, spending time with her six grandchildren.

She is survived by a sister, Linda York (Kim) of Dover; a brother, Harry Blendt III (Linda) of Smyrna; a son, Brian of Magnolia; two daughters, Crystal Hartz (James) of Wilmington, and Dawn Watts (Matthew) of California; six grandchildren, Chase and Bree Talley of Magnolia, Jacob and Lila Watts of California, Sienna and Caden Hartz of Wilmington; a special cousin, Brenda Hershberger and her husband Melvin and daughter, Megan of Dover; and many wonderful cousins, nieces and nephews. She had three very special friends, Kathy Ratajack, Penny Shaw, and Carolyn Williams that supported her endlessly throughout her journey.

She was preceded in death by her companion, Richard J. Baker in 2011.

A private memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 6 pm at Faries Funeral Home in Smyrna. The funeral home will be able to receive people who would like to stop by to say their final goodbyes, sign the visitors register book and take a prayer card from 2 pm to 6 pm in limited numbers.

A live webcast of the memorial services can be viewed starting at 6 pm on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 by visiting the Faries Funeral Directors and Crematorium, Inc. Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Susan G. Komen

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.hom





