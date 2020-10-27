1/1
Juanita L. Baker Marshall 1961 – 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita L. Baker Marshall
1961 – 2020
CAMDEN-WYOMING, Del. - Juanita "Nita" was born, August 21, 1961 in Milford, Del.
Nita enjoyed working in her housecleaning business until her illness interfered. She enjoyed going to the beach and running her toes through the sand as she soaked up the sunrays and spending time with family and friends. Nita always had a smile and quick-witted comment when sharing time with loved ones. She will be sincerely missed by those who knew her.
Nita is survived by her husband (and lifelong friend for 23 years), John Ayoub; a daughter, Letiticia Marshall and three grandchildren; her mother, Sarah Dennis; two brothers, Harvey Baker and William Bonneville; and extended family and friends.
Friends may call Thursday, October 29, 2020 4:30 p.m. till 5:30 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Del. A Memorial Service will follow at 5:30 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved