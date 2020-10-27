Juanita L. Baker Marshall
1961 – 2020
CAMDEN-WYOMING, Del. - Juanita "Nita" was born, August 21, 1961 in Milford, Del.
Nita enjoyed working in her housecleaning business until her illness interfered. She enjoyed going to the beach and running her toes through the sand as she soaked up the sunrays and spending time with family and friends. Nita always had a smile and quick-witted comment when sharing time with loved ones. She will be sincerely missed by those who knew her.
Nita is survived by her husband (and lifelong friend for 23 years), John Ayoub; a daughter, Letiticia Marshall and three grandchildren; her mother, Sarah Dennis; two brothers, Harvey Baker and William Bonneville; and extended family and friends.
Friends may call Thursday, October 29, 2020 4:30 p.m. till 5:30 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Del. A Memorial Service will follow at 5:30 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com