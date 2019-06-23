HARTLY - Juanita "Nita" Lawson passed quietly in her sleep on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold T. Lawson in 2001.
Nita worked as an elderly caregiver for the State of Delaware.
She was a member of the Middletown Women's Auxiliary. Nita started the Middletown Police Athletic League PAL and she also worked with underprivileged youth.
She is survived by her companion, Russel Mills; four children, James Clark, Michael Lawson, Cynthia Lawson and her husband Norwood "Woody" Wyatt, and Christine Lawson; two stepchildren, Donna Lawson and Joseph Lawson; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by five sisters and one brother.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11 a.m., friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. Interment will follow in Forest Cemetery.
To send online condolences, visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in NewsZapDE on June 23, 2019