Juanita "Nita" Lawson (1943 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Although it's difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, May..."
    - Joan Gooden
  • "Please accept my sincerest condolence. Know that the God of..."
  • "My deepest condolences to the family. May you find strength..."
    - Michelle
  • "So far away. I missed you, even before it was time for you..."
    - Timothy Merritt
  • "Im so sorry for ur loss. for the family. "
    - Jennifer Hibbs
Service Information
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE
19709
(302)-378-3410
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
HARTLY - Juanita "Nita" Lawson passed quietly in her sleep on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold T. Lawson in 2001.
Nita worked as an elderly caregiver for the State of Delaware.
She was a member of the Middletown Women's Auxiliary. Nita started the Middletown Police Athletic League PAL and she also worked with underprivileged youth.
She is survived by her companion, Russel Mills; four children, James Clark, Michael Lawson, Cynthia Lawson and her husband Norwood "Woody" Wyatt, and Christine Lawson; two stepchildren, Donna Lawson and Joseph Lawson; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by five sisters and one brother.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11 a.m., friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. Interment will follow in Forest Cemetery.
To send online condolences, visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in NewsZapDE on June 23, 2019
