Service Information
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming , DE 19934
(302)-697-7002
Viewing
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming , DE 19934
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming , DE 19934
Obituary

Wyoming - Juanita Marie (Sparshott) Willey passed away peacefully, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Juanita was born Sept. 29, 1931, in Washington, D.C. to the late, Walter and Belva (Lockwood) Sparshott.

She was a Life Member and Past President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Camden-Wyoming Fire Company # 41, for over 47 years. Juanita was a bus driver for Dawson Bus Company for ten years and was a member of the Camden-Wyoming Moose Lodge, and the Modern Maturity Center, in Dover. Along with her husband Harold, she ran DE57 T.O.P.S. for several years.

In her free time, Juanita enjoyed playing Bingo and card games; she loved going camping and listening to Country Music, her favorite song being "Right or Wrong", by Wanda Jackson; and watching her beloved Washington Redskins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Bob Shepherd, Iona Zellman, Sue Shepherd, Joe Miles, and Lori Short; her sister, Patricia Irvin; and her brother, Walter Sparshott.

Juanita is survived by her husband of 58 years, Harold E. Willey; her son, Larry Shepherd, of Clayton; two daughters, Sherry Dowgos and husband, John, of Marydel and Candy J. McGuckin and husband Jody of Dover; her sisters, Betty Ann Swann and Joan Freed, both of Anderson, South Carolina; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. A Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.

Contributions may be made in her memory to the Camden-Wyoming Fire Company Memorial Fund, 200 East Camden-Wyoming Ave., Camden-Wyoming, DE 19934.

