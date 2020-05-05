DOVER - Judith "Judy" Harris Downs passed away, Saturday, May 2, 2020 at home.
Mrs. Downs was born March 30, 1941 in Roxboro, N.C. to the late Edward C. Harris and Julia Cates Harris.
She moved to Dover in 1964 and started working at Playtex shortly thereafter, and worked for 30 years in customer service. She retired in 2001. Mrs. Downs loved going to the beach and shopping. She spent summers at Rehoboth Beach working at Boardwalk Treats next to Thrashers Fries, where she was fondly called "Mrs. D." She was a member of Peoples Church of Dover and had been on the Board of Finance. She was also an active member DVAC at Del Vets Club, where she worked the snack bar at bingo and many other functions for many years. She loved her hometown in North Carolina and visited every chance she got. Mrs. Downs enjoyed attending family reunions as well as class reunions. Judy especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Downs, Sr. in 2017.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Downs; and son, John D. Downs, Jr. both of Dover; brother, Stanford Harris and his wife Linda of Timberlake, N.C.; grandchildren, 1st Lt. Franky Wildermuth, Jr. and his wife 1st Lt. Elsbeth Scott, Maddox Downs, McKenzie Downs and Delaney Downs.
Services will be private. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Peoples Church of Dover, 46 S. Bradford Street, Dover, DE 19904 or Del Vets, Post #2 Benevolent Fund, 720 Pear Street, Dover, DE 19904.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Mrs. Downs was born March 30, 1941 in Roxboro, N.C. to the late Edward C. Harris and Julia Cates Harris.
She moved to Dover in 1964 and started working at Playtex shortly thereafter, and worked for 30 years in customer service. She retired in 2001. Mrs. Downs loved going to the beach and shopping. She spent summers at Rehoboth Beach working at Boardwalk Treats next to Thrashers Fries, where she was fondly called "Mrs. D." She was a member of Peoples Church of Dover and had been on the Board of Finance. She was also an active member DVAC at Del Vets Club, where she worked the snack bar at bingo and many other functions for many years. She loved her hometown in North Carolina and visited every chance she got. Mrs. Downs enjoyed attending family reunions as well as class reunions. Judy especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Downs, Sr. in 2017.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Downs; and son, John D. Downs, Jr. both of Dover; brother, Stanford Harris and his wife Linda of Timberlake, N.C.; grandchildren, 1st Lt. Franky Wildermuth, Jr. and his wife 1st Lt. Elsbeth Scott, Maddox Downs, McKenzie Downs and Delaney Downs.
Services will be private. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Peoples Church of Dover, 46 S. Bradford Street, Dover, DE 19904 or Del Vets, Post #2 Benevolent Fund, 720 Pear Street, Dover, DE 19904.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 5, 2020.