Dover - Judith Helen Hays passed away peacefully, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Country Rest Home, Greenwood.
|
Judy was born Oct. 19, 1937, in Brewer, Maine to the late Ben and Ruby (McLaughlin) Osgood. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Wade Hays; her brothers, James and Ben; and her sisters, Shirley and Louise.
Judith is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard L. Hays, Sr.; her sons, Richard L. Hays, Jr. and wife, Teresa, Randy Hays and wife, Eva, Ron Hays and wife, Carol and Ryan Hays and wife, Christina; her grandchildren, Jamie Beth, Ron, Jr., Cristy, Richie (Melyssa) and Erin; and great-grandchildren, Gavin, Veronica, Izzy, Emmy, and Kennedy; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming; where family and friends may view one hour before. Burial will follow in Barratts Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.
Contributions may be made in her memory to Country Rest Home, 12046 Sunset Lane, Greenwood, DE 19950.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 19, 2019