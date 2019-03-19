Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Helen Hays. View Sign

Dover - Judith Helen Hays passed away peacefully, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Country Rest Home, Greenwood.

Judy was born Oct. 19, 1937, in Brewer, Maine to the late Ben and Ruby (McLaughlin) Osgood. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Wade Hays; her brothers, James and Ben; and her sisters, Shirley and Louise.

Judith is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard L. Hays, Sr.; her sons, Richard L. Hays, Jr. and wife, Teresa, Randy Hays and wife, Eva, Ron Hays and wife, Carol and Ryan Hays and wife, Christina; her grandchildren, Jamie Beth, Ron, Jr., Cristy, Richie (Melyssa) and Erin; and great-grandchildren, Gavin, Veronica, Izzy, Emmy, and Kennedy; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming; where family and friends may view one hour before. Burial will follow in Barratts Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.

Contributions may be made in her memory to Country Rest Home, 12046 Sunset Lane, Greenwood, DE 19950.

