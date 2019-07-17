Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith M. Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Laurel - Judy Martin left her family and loved ones here on earth and joined her family and loved ones waiting for her in heaven on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford due to unforeseen illness.

She was born on Jan. 26, 1949 in Camden, N.J. Judy, a country bumpkin from New Jersey, raised German Lutheran, was the daughter of Leslie and Anna Bauer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Martin Sr. and spent the last years of her life with her loving fiancé, Dallas Hill.

She was the mother of four children, Beatrice Briggs, Edward Martin (Melanie Sihr), Tamara Martin (Dave Harbin) and Dale Martin(Alexis). Her family was always her life, even as it grew. She has several grandchildren including John and Danielle Briggs, Edward and Jannel Martin, Kevin and Morgan Parker and Alyson, Dale and Colton Martin. She was excited when she became a great grand mom as well. Her great grandchildren are Jamie and Macie Martin, Logan Cameron and Myles Carter. She also has many nieces and nephews, as well as her dog, Heidi that she loved dearly.

She will be missed by all her family, as she was the glue that held us together and by her friends that her smile and laughter made their day.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Eddie Martin; and three siblings, Joan Abrams, Carol Brangan and Debbie Bauer-Mantuano.

We are planning a private and intimate celebration of her life.

As for condolences, Judy had no life insurance. It would be a tremendous help to receive donations to help with all financial burdens left for her fiancé to try and cope with rather than receiving flowers she could not enjoy. Expressions of sympathy made be made to the Framptom Funeral Home, Fleischauer Chapel, Post Office Box 502, Greenwood, DE 19950.

