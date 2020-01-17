Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Marie "Judy" Lewis-Murphy. View Sign Service Information Hannigan-Short-Disharoon Funeral Home 700 West Street Laurel , DE 19956 (302)-875-3637 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Bayview Baptist Church 534 E. 4th Street Laurel , DE View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Bayview Baptist Church 534 E. 4th Street Laurel , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GREENWOOD - Judith "Judy" Marie Lewis-Murphy passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. She was born in Wilmington on Dec. 14, 1971 to the late Joseph and Doris (McBride) Lewis.

Ms. Lewis-Murphy graduated from Woodbridge High School, class of 1990. She spent many years as office manager in the pest control industry. She enjoyed spending time with her family, coloring, going to the beach, and listening to music by Bruce Springsteen.

Ms. Lewis-Murphy is survived by her sons, Nicholas Scott Murphy of Harrington and Garrett Michael Murphy of Greenwood; her brothers, Joseph Lewis and his wife Bobbie of Seaford and Timothy Lewis and his wife Melissa of Seaford; her brother in law, Randall Chaffinch of Seaford; her fiance, Brian Murray of Greenwood and his son Ryan Murray of Salisbury, Md.; her nephew, Joshua Lewis; and her nieces, Amber-Mae Wilson and Autumn Lewis.

Ms. Lewis-Murphy was preceded in death by her father Joseph Lewis; her mother, Doris Lewis (McBride); and her sister, Wendy Chaffinch.

A celebration of life will be on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Bayview Baptist Church, 534 E. 4th Street, Laurel, DE 19956 at 3 p.m. A visitation will also be held from 2 to 3 p.m.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel.





