Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith (Zimmer) Sansbury. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Judith (Zimmer) Sansbury passed away on April 18, 2019 at home.

Mrs. Sansbury was retired after 28 years in child nutrition services with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools in Charlotte, N.C. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Dover. For the past several years Mrs. Sansbury was a dedicated full-time caregiver for her disabled husband, Al. She enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, crafts and reading books. She also loved dogs, especially her dog Gizmo.

Mrs. Sansbury is survived by her husband of 50 years, Alfred E. Sansbury, Jr.; her daughter, Sonya R. Dyer and her husband Mark of Camden; her grandson, Mark (Mahlon) Dyer, Jr.; her sister in law, Mary Sansbury Windham and her husband Charles of Timmonsville, S.C; her brother in law, Randy O'Neill Sansbury and his wife Lydia of Florence, S.C.; her brother in law, Carl Corbett "Corby" Pierce, Jr. of Timmonsville, S.C.; family friend, Ernie Jackson of Florence, S.C.; and her dog, Gizmo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martha Hilda (Floyd) and Walter G. Zimmer

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 301 Walker Road, Dover, DE 19904 where there will be a viewing from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery, Dover.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church at the above address or to McKee Road Baptist Church, 4300 McKee Road, Charlotte, NC 28270 or to the , 100 W. 10th Street, Suite 1002, Wilmington, DE 19801.

Online condolences may be made via





DOVER - Judith (Zimmer) Sansbury passed away on April 18, 2019 at home.Mrs. Sansbury was retired after 28 years in child nutrition services with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools in Charlotte, N.C. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Dover. For the past several years Mrs. Sansbury was a dedicated full-time caregiver for her disabled husband, Al. She enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, crafts and reading books. She also loved dogs, especially her dog Gizmo.Mrs. Sansbury is survived by her husband of 50 years, Alfred E. Sansbury, Jr.; her daughter, Sonya R. Dyer and her husband Mark of Camden; her grandson, Mark (Mahlon) Dyer, Jr.; her sister in law, Mary Sansbury Windham and her husband Charles of Timmonsville, S.C; her brother in law, Randy O'Neill Sansbury and his wife Lydia of Florence, S.C.; her brother in law, Carl Corbett "Corby" Pierce, Jr. of Timmonsville, S.C.; family friend, Ernie Jackson of Florence, S.C.; and her dog, Gizmo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martha Hilda (Floyd) and Walter G. ZimmerA funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 301 Walker Road, Dover, DE 19904 where there will be a viewing from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery, Dover.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church at the above address or to McKee Road Baptist Church, 4300 McKee Road, Charlotte, NC 28270 or to the , 100 W. 10th Street, Suite 1002, Wilmington, DE 19801.Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.