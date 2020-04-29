MILFORD - Judy Rockwell passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 25, 2020. She was born in Milton to the late Clyde and Helen (Palmer) Quigley.
She was a nurse's assistant at Stockley Center, a member of Church of Christ in Lewes, and loved playing bingo.
She is survived by her children, Larry Rockwell Jr., Keith Rockwell (Marcy), Gary Rockwell (Robin), and Robin (Rudell) Potter; siblings, Jeanette Meade (Pastor Kenneth), Clyde Quigley (Carolyn), and Bobby Quigley (Linda); five grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Due to the public gathering restrictions during the pandemic, services and burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's memory can be made to: Compassionate Care Hospice, 405 E. Marsh Lane, Suite 4, Newport, DE 19804.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 29, 2020