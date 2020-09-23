Judy W. Keeler, 79
GEORGETOWN - Judy W. Keeler a lifelong resident of Georgetown, Del. gained her heavenly wings on Sept. 21, 2020.
She was born July 10, 1941 to the late Charlie H. and Mattie A. Wilkins of Millsboro.
Judy graduated from Millsboro High School in 1959 and began her working career as a Secretary for the Court of Common Pleas in Georgetown. She held various clerical positions throughout her career. In 1975, she started working at Delaware Technical and Community College as an Office Technician working in the Registers office and then in the Personnel Dept. She retired in August 1993.
She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Georgetown.
She married the love of her life, Edward M. Keeler on October 14, 1961. One of Judy's greatest joys was spending time with her family and especially her eight grandchildren. She loved them all dearly and was always there cheering them on at various sporting or other school events.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded by a brother, Reese T. Wilkins.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Edward M. Keeler; her three sons, Marc (Tracey) of Laurel, Lance (Christina) of Gumboro and Christopher (Dionne) of Bridgeville; eight loving grandchildren, Brady, Brock, Cade, Camden, Parker, Payton, Tyler and Zakary; sisters, Irene W. Scott of Laurel and Joyce A. Westen; brother-in-law, Marty Westen of Millsboro; one special niece, Jo Ann Collins; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other friends whom she loved dearly.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market Street, Georgetown, where friends may call after 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Union Cemetery, Georgetown. Attendees must wear a mask and adhere to gathering and social distancing protocols.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Judy's name may be made to Tunnell Cancer Center, Suite 101, 18947 John J. Williams Highway, Rehoboth, DE 19971 or American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713.
Online condolences to the family may be submitted to www.short- funeralservicesandcremation.com