"Pickle" Harris,
We, the members of the family bow in humble submission to the inevitable will of our Heavenly Father, who on Saturday, June 13, 2020 called Julia Risa "Pickle" Harris, home. "Pickle" took her last breath while in the comfort of her home in Dover.
"Pickle" was born February 13, 1955 to the late Amelia Dudley and Lee Mays in Dover.
She graduated from Dover High School, and moved to Florida, where she met her first husband, Melvin Byrd, and started a family. Pickle held many jobs in the Food Industry, doing what she loved most, which was cooking and serving people. She retired from Dover Downs Casino and Resort, where she created and has a sandwich named after her.
Throughout her life, Pickle served as a mother, sister, cousin, aunt, friend and fabulous grandmother, or as she liked to self proclaim "Glam Mom". Pickle enjoyed traveling, cooking, baby sitting, shopping, attending church events and simply dressing up and being fabulous.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Amelia Dudley and Lee Mays as well as two sisters, Bonwyn Dudley and Latanya Bolds.
She leaves to cherish her memories, four sons - Darnell Byrd, Miquale Dudley of Hollywood, Calif., Jahmarr Byrd of Newark, N.J. and Charles Byrd of Brooklyn, N.Y. Three Brothers - Glen Dudley of Wilmington, Bobby Mays and James Taylor. Six sisters - Melissa Dudley, Deborah Wrighthead, Tammy Hollins, Precilla Carol, Corliss Randolph, Dhon Thomas and Theresa Smith. As well as a host of grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and beloved friends.
Memorial Service Saturday, June 20, 2020, 1 p.m. at Grace & Mercy Temple of Praise, 11 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 17, 2020.