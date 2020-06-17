Julia Risa
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Pickle" Harris,
We, the members of the family bow in humble submission to the inevitable will of our Heavenly Father, who on Saturday, June 13, 2020 called Julia Risa "Pickle" Harris, home. "Pickle" took her last breath while in the comfort of her home in Dover.
"Pickle" was born February 13, 1955 to the late Amelia Dudley and Lee Mays in Dover.
She graduated from Dover High School, and moved to Florida, where she met her first husband, Melvin Byrd, and started a family. Pickle held many jobs in the Food Industry, doing what she loved most, which was cooking and serving people. She retired from Dover Downs Casino and Resort, where she created and has a sandwich named after her.
Throughout her life, Pickle served as a mother, sister, cousin, aunt, friend and fabulous grandmother, or as she liked to self proclaim "Glam Mom". Pickle enjoyed traveling, cooking, baby sitting, shopping, attending church events and simply dressing up and being fabulous.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Amelia Dudley and Lee Mays as well as two sisters, Bonwyn Dudley and Latanya Bolds.
She leaves to cherish her memories, four sons - Darnell Byrd, Miquale Dudley of Hollywood, Calif., Jahmarr Byrd of Newark, N.J. and Charles Byrd of Brooklyn, N.Y. Three Brothers - Glen Dudley of Wilmington, Bobby Mays and James Taylor. Six sisters - Melissa Dudley, Deborah Wrighthead, Tammy Hollins, Precilla Carol, Corliss Randolph, Dhon Thomas and Theresa Smith. As well as a host of grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and beloved friends.
Memorial Service Saturday, June 20, 2020, 1 p.m. at Grace & Mercy Temple of Praise, 11 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE.
Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Grace & Mercy Temple of Praise
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved