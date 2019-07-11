We regret to announce the passing of Julius Johnson which occurred on Thursday July 4, 2019 at Kent General Hospital in Dover.
A public visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. this Friday, July 12, 2019. All services will be held at the Union Missionary Baptist Church located at 883 Lincoln Street in Dover.
To offer words of comfort or sign the guest book, visit: www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 11, 2019