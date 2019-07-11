Julius Johnson

Guest Book
  • "To the family and friends of Julius Johnson: Please accept..."
    - RK
  • "I am Truly and deeply sorry for your Loss. My warmest..."
    - M C
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
Service Information
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE
19904
(302)-678-8747
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Missionary Baptist Church
83 Lincoln Street
Dover, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Missionary Baptist Church
883 Lincoln Street
Dover, DE
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

We regret to announce the passing of Julius Johnson which occurred on Thursday July 4, 2019 at Kent General Hospital in Dover.
A public visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. this Friday, July 12, 2019. All services will be held at the Union Missionary Baptist Church located at 883 Lincoln Street in Dover.
To offer words of comfort or sign the guest book, visit: www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 11, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.