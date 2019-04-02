Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DOVER - June Kathryn Welch passed away peacefully on the morning of March 27, 2019, due to complications resulting from the Flu. June was born on June 25, 1936, in Wilmington to John and Ellen (Seibert) Dennison. She was a 1954 graduate of Conrad High School.

After graduating from high school, June worked as a key punch operator for a number of years before dedicating herself full-time to the job of which she was proudest, that of raising her family. During this time, she and her family lived in one of the first thirteen homes located in Rambleton Acres. She later moved to Dover with her husband after his retirement to be close to her son and his family.

June was a social butterfly who made friends instantly with her smile and kindness. She loved going to the horse races at Delaware Park with her husband where she was a well known friend to staff and fellow "handicappers." She was a band booster for the William Penn High School band, in which her son played the tuba.

For years, she and her husband visited the local bagel shop every morning, spending time with friends they met there. She loved having friends and family gather for her family's annual picnic at the Howell Point Farm on the Chesapeake Bay. She found joy in friendship and family most of all. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. During her final months, she spent more time at home with her caregiver and companion, Erika Taylor, whom she came to consider her adoptive granddaughter. She joins her sisters, Beatrice (Betty) Fenton, Ruth (Ruthie) Hollingsworth and Ellen Kreer; as well as her brother, John Dennison, in eternal rest. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles W. Welch, Jr.; her son, The Honorable Charles W. Welch, III, and his wife, Jane (Reese), along with their children, Katherine (Katie) Welch and Charles (Chip) W. Welch, IV. June is also survived by two loving sisters, Jaqueline (Jackie) Suvie and Lillian Pearson, with whom she would talk everyday; and a faithful brother-in-law, Anthony Suvie.

June's family would like to thank the wonderful staff in the ICU at the Kent General Hospital for all the love and care they shared with June during her final days. Their kindness will never be forgotten.

Funeral Services will be held 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at The Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso, 1175 S. State St., Dover. Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

Entombment will be private in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.





1175 South State Street

Dover , DE 19901

