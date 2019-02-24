MILFORD - June Lee Monteleone passed away after a 15 year battle with breast cancer at the "Delaware Hospice" Home on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. June was born in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia on June 28, 1959, the daughter of the late Lester & Marjorie Lutman.
A graduate of Berkeley Springs High, June continued her education part time through Wilmington University and several training sessions with the State of Delaware. She worked at many jobs; the longest was as an office manager for a car dealership. Her last job was with the State of Delaware.
Family described Mrs. Montleone as a special, loving individual who always had love in her heart for her family and all animals, especially her cats. June enjoyed shopping for antiques and travelling with her family. An avid reader, she enjoyed quiet times with a good book.
She met the love of her life Vinny in 1984 at the Side Door Lounge; she married Vincent Monteleone in 1985 and they enjoyed almost 34 years of marriage together.
She is survived by her husband, Vinny; sisters, Debra Kesecker and Judy Snowberger, extended family, friends and was preceded in death by her fur babies Spike and Hammer.
Memorial Service, Saturday, March 9, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at New Life Family Worship Center, 226 Worship Lane, Camden.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to ASPCA or "Delaware Hospice" in her name.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfunerlhome.com
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 24, 2019