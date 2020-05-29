SMYRNA â€" June (Beeghly) Sayers passed away peacefully of natural causes with her family by her side on Monday, May 25, 2020.
June was born in Somerset, Pa. on March 25, 1924.
Her first job after school and on the weekends was working for Barkmans Hardware.
June, along with her husband Leroy and young son Ron, moved to Smyrna in the summer of 1950 and Sayers Jewelers was opened Aug. 4, 1950. She was a perfectionist and her business ethics and products offered were of the highest quality. She always enjoyed waiting on customers. She then ran the jewelry store while Leroy took leave for two years to be a traveling jewelry sales representative in the early 1960â€™s. She was very proud to see the second, third and forth generations carrying their success to become Sayers Jewelers & Gemologists, with customers in all 50 states.
June was heavily involved in the community; being actively involved with the Smyrna Opera House and she was a member of the Duck Creek Historical Society. She worked tirelessly with the Delawareana Auctions for the Opera House.
She enjoyed fishing and boating and proudly piloted a private aircraft flight. She was a scuba diver and enjoyed antiques. She and Leroy spent many Wednesdays at Crumpton Sale.
June was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leroy Sayers; father, Owen Beeghly and mother, Leora Beeghly of Somerset, Pa.; her infant sister, Loy Beeghly; and her brothers, Leo and Wayne Beeghly; her brorther-in-laws, Bob Bentz and John Shaffer; and their parrot, Joe.
She is survived by her son, Ronald Lee Sayers and wife Ellen Killen Sayers; grandsons, Ronald W. Sayers (Billie Jo), Rodney L. Sayers, and Thomas K. Sayers (Melissa); as well as great-grandchildren, Jessica June Jackson, Alison K. Sayers, Harry Sayers, Amber M. Sayers, and Madison L. Sayers; and her great great grandchildren, Emma June Jackson and William Allen Jackson, III. She is also survived by her sister, Fay Bentz; and her sister-in-laws, Marjorie Shaffer, Alice Fritz and Nancy Beeghly; and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 S. Main Street in Smyrna to accommodate those who would like to pay respects with social distancing. The family will be present from 6 to 8 p.m. A second viewing will be held on Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. on Wednesday. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Smyrna.
For those who cannot attend, a live webcast of the services can be viewed starting at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 by visiting the Faries Funeral Directors and Crematorium, Inc. Facebook page.
The Sayers family would like to thank Family & Friends for all their kindness as well as Shore Care of Delaware, Vitas Hospice volunteers and her private care givers and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest contributions to the Smyrna Opera House, PO Box 611, Smyrna, DE 19977.
Condolence letters may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com
Published in Delaware State News on May 29, 2020.