ELLENDALE - Kainami A.A. Grant passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Kainami attended school at High Roads in Felton. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially playing video games with his brothers. Kainami loved being outdoors playing football and basketball, but he especially enjoyed being involved with therapeutic horseback riding. He was a talented cook and loved to draw.
Kainami was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Helen H. Walker.
He is survived by his mother, Gigi Schneider; four sisters, Meghan Schneider, Tiara Schneider, Dejavu Grant and Elexus Bennett; three brothers, Syrian Grant, Akiva Grant and A.J. Letthand; four nieces and nephews, Traig Smith, Jr., Trent Schneider, Kamila Keys and Jurnee Finney; an uncle, Bryan Gray, Sr.; and two cousins, Bryan Gray, Jr., and Kevin Gray.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, 119 NW Front Street, Milford, DE 19963.
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 17, 2020