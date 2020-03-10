Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kaitlyn Beth Clendaniel. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street 61 South Bradford Street Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Kaitlyn Beth Clendaniel passed away, Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Kaitlyn was born June 13, 2000 in Dover to John Clendaniel and Kimberly Conner Clendaniel.

She worked in the Deli at Bylers Store and was a sophomore at Delaware State University in Elementary Education. Kaitlyn was a part of children's theatre for ten years and loved every minute of it. She was passionate about her friends and family. Kaitlyn made an impact on everyone she met. Her smile and her laughter was contagious. Kaitlyn was selfless and always put others before herself. She was a kind loving soul.

Kaitlyn was preceded in death by her grandfather, Larry Conner; as well as her uncles, Michael and Jeffrey Conner.

She is survived by her parents, John and Kimberly Clendaniel of Dover; sister, Jenna Clendaniel of Dover; grandmother, Rebecca Conner Brooks of Dover; grandparents, Howard and Nancy Clendaniel of Dover; uncle, Steve Conner and his wife Teresa of Richmond, Va.; and aunt, Debi Arrison of Dover.

Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to The Children's Theatre, Inc.

