Karen B. Baker
Karen B. Baker, 73
GEORGETOWN - Karen B. Baker passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes.
She was born in Milford the daughter of the late John and Marguerite (Knox) Blakeley.
Loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother and beloved friend to many; anyone that knew her loved her kind and generous nature.
She had worked at The Blue Barn Gifts in Georgetown for many years making beautiful arrangements for people with her love for flowers.
She was a member of St. Paul's Church and gave her devotion and time to various positions at the church caring about everything she was a part of.
She enjoyed playing cards at Mulligans Point with her card group, gardening, reading, going to the beach, going to the pool with her girlfriends that she cared so much about. Her favorite thing to do was spending time with her family. You would always see her smiling face at every grandchild's sporting event or function she wouldn't miss them.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Allan Baker; and her three daughters, Holly Baker (Chris Evick), Heather Atkins (Kevin Sockriter), and Lori Vieira (Dennis); sister, Patricia Calhoun (Curtiss); brother, Michael Blakeley; and five grandchildren, Chase Atkins, Blake Williams, Jared Atkins, Nicholas Vieira, and Jacob Atkins.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, where friends may call after 11 a.m.
A private interment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Millsboro.
Those attending must wear a mask and adhere to gathering and social distancing protocols.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 602, Georgetown, DE 19947.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
11:15 - 01:00 PM
Short Funeral Services Inc
AUG
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Short Funeral Services Inc
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Services Inc
609 E Market St
Georgetown, DE 19947
(302) 856-6884
