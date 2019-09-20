Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen "The Hammer" Bachman. View Sign Service Information Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services 123 West Commerce Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-2900 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services 123 West Commerce Street Smyrna , DE 19977 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CLAYTON - Karen "The Hammer" Bachman passed peacefully Sept. 17, 2019 at home in Pops arms.

She was born in Chester, Pa. on Sept. 29, 1954 to the late Arthur and Jeanette Austin. In her childhood, she enjoyed roller skating and was in marching band as a fire baton twirler. She was a graduate of Chester High School. She moved to Clayton in 1973 to the same house she passed in.

She was employed as a bus driver for 40 years and spent 18 years of shuffling kids to events and sports.

She loved riding around the country with Pop on the Harley and being around great friends, especially the members of the Vietnam Vets club. A special thank you goes out to her friends at AA - she recently received her 21-year coin. Her favorite saying was always "I Love You"!

She is survived by her husband, John W. Bachman Sr.; children, Gary and Katie Brobst, Joe Brobst, Kenneth and Lisa Bachman, John Bachman Jr., and Kelly Bachman; grandchildren, Austin and Victoria Brobst, Brandon Brobst, Gavin Brobst, Cole Brobst, Hannah Bachman, Travis Shaver, Katie Shaver, Tyler Brobst, Krystalynne Brainard, Kodie Kreimann; 4 ½ grandchildren; brother, Barry Austin; and cousin, Sally Sadler.

A visitation will be held 3-5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, 123 West Commerce St., Smyrna. The ceremony for placing the urn will be at a later date for immediate family at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Instead of flowers, donations may be sent to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

