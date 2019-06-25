Guest Book View Sign Service Information Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3884 Send Flowers Obituary

HARRINGTON - Karen Dear passed away, along with her husband, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from injuries sustained in an accident. She is the daughter of Kathryn Hedrick (Norman) and H. Stewart Crouch Sr.

Karen was a registered nurse who worked at Fresenius Medical Care in Milford where she loved her patients, often participating in the Kidney Walk.

Karen dedicated her life to her family and her nursing career. She loved being around kids, especially her grandchildren. Karen was a loving, humorous, generous person with an infectious laugh and smile. She was known to always have her arms open to others and loved animals. Karen enjoyed the beach and spending time in the sun.

Karen was deeply in love with her husband, Kenny. They often enjoyed spending time on the motorcycle, fishing and working in their garden.

Karen is survived by her son, Kenneth Decker (Melissa), Christopher Decker (Bridget Kisela); grandchildren, Olivia, Henry, Allison, Jackson and Covin; brother, H. Steward Crouch Jr. (Kim); sisters, Susanne Phillips (Edwin) and Wendy Lee Borrel; uncle, Wm. Douglas Hill (Lynn); niece, Molly; and nephew, Sebastian.

A combined Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington. A visitation for family and friends will be held starting at 1 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at:

Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc., Harrington. Visit us at





HARRINGTON - Karen Dear passed away, along with her husband, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from injuries sustained in an accident. She is the daughter of Kathryn Hedrick (Norman) and H. Stewart Crouch Sr.Karen was a registered nurse who worked at Fresenius Medical Care in Milford where she loved her patients, often participating in the Kidney Walk.Karen dedicated her life to her family and her nursing career. She loved being around kids, especially her grandchildren. Karen was a loving, humorous, generous person with an infectious laugh and smile. She was known to always have her arms open to others and loved animals. Karen enjoyed the beach and spending time in the sun.Karen was deeply in love with her husband, Kenny. They often enjoyed spending time on the motorcycle, fishing and working in their garden.Karen is survived by her son, Kenneth Decker (Melissa), Christopher Decker (Bridget Kisela); grandchildren, Olivia, Henry, Allison, Jackson and Covin; brother, H. Steward Crouch Jr. (Kim); sisters, Susanne Phillips (Edwin) and Wendy Lee Borrel; uncle, Wm. Douglas Hill (Lynn); niece, Molly; and nephew, Sebastian.A combined Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington. A visitation for family and friends will be held starting at 1 p.m.In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at: https://www.kidney.org/donation Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc., Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to sign condolence book. Published in NewsZapDE on June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.