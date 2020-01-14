|
|
|
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Faith Unity Fellowship Ministries
|
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
Faith Unity Fellowship Ministries
MILLINGTON, Md. - Karen Denise Waters of passed away at her home on Friday, Jan 10, 2020.
Mrs. Waters was born Oct. 26, 1956 in Chestertown, Md. the daughter of the late Gilbert Demby Sr. and Georgianna "Hicks" Demby. Mrs. Waters worked as a house keeper at Washington College for 19 years and most recently at St. Andrews School. In her earlier years she worked at a number of other businesses including Playtex, Wheatly's, Starkey Farms and Bud's Steak House. She was a member of the Gospel Church of God Chestertown, Md., the House of Prayer for All People Millington, Md., Holy Ghost Headquarters and Living Word Ministry, Philadelphia, Pa. Mrs. Waters loved to dance, sing, and go shopping. She especially loved taking care of children.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Gary Waters Sr. of Millington, Md.; daughter, Tanita Waters Hicks (Tony) of Smyrna; son, Gary Waters Jr. (Tiffany Merritt-Waters) of West Norriton, Pa.; daughter, Tiffany Waters of New Castle; brother, Gilbert Demby Jr. of Wilmington; sister, Audrey Jones (Charles) of Dover; sister, Darlene Taylor (William) of Dover; brother, Ronald Demby (Julia-Mae) of Chesterville, Md.; brother, Preston Demby (Teresa) of Harrington; sister, Hilda Burris (David) of Millington, Md.; sister, Theresa Demby of Dover; brother, Kennard Demby (Jessie) of Fort Worth, Texas; brother, Wayne Demby of Butlertown, Md.; sister, Shirley Williams (Michael) of Smyrna; four grandchildren, Marquis, Markel, DeJaun, Jayden; and three great grandchildren, Jeremiah, Carter and Ezamay.
Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Faith Unity Fellowship Ministries, 116 Liberty Lane Chestertown, Md. A viewing will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in Graves Chapel Cemetery in Millington, Md.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to the / 300 5th Ave, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451 or 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home Millington, Md.
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 14, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|