Karen Lee Parrott of Sun City Center, Florida passed away at her home the morning of Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. She was born Nov. 30, 1946 in Baltimore, Md. to her parents, Helen Wehrheim and James Lee Hartman.

A graduate of Caesar Rodney High School in Camden-Wyoming, Delaware in 1964, she attended the University of Georgia where she graduated with a degree in Spanish Literature in 1968. She worked as a Delaware Law Librarian for 20 years, retiring in 2010.

Karen's hobbies included gardening, bird-watching, spending time in nature, traveling, and being an avid reader her entire life.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her stepdaughter, Christina Parrott Burke.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 30 years, Ellis B Parrott; mother-in-law, Judith J. Parrott; brother and sister-in-law, James L. and Miki A. Hartman; her children from her first marriage to James F. Rogers II, Elizabeth L. Rogers (M. Loren Copsey) and Mark A. Rogers (Lauren Nelson); stepdaughter, Monica Parrott Swaney (Kane A. Swaney); brother-in-law, Ronald Parrott (Ariel Parrott); son-in-law, James Burke (Melanie Burke); grandchildren: Samuel Greloch, Julia Burke, Amber Alkanowski (David Alkanowski), Steven Rash, Collin Rash, Ethan Rash, Andrew Swaney, and Abby Swaney; as well as a great granddaughter, Elodie Vigo.

She will be fondly remembered by her family and friends as a devoted Catholic, never complaining about the many physical ailments she endured the last 10 years of her life.

A private internment service will be held at Holy Cross Memorial Park in Dover, Delaware. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Shiners Hospital for Children.



