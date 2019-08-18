Karen Lucinda Hall-Deputy also known as "Cookie" was born on December 8, 1952, to Mary Alice Brown in Philadelphia, PA. She was adopted and raised by John B. and Alice L. Hall.
Karen was educated in the Delaware Public School System. After high school, she attended and graduated from Delaware State College with a degree in nursing. With hard work and determination, Cookie earned her RN license in New Jersey and Delaware. She used these skills and compassion for people while working at the Delaware State Hospital, Cooper Medical Center and the Terry Children Psychiatric Center, where she later retired.
In 1982, Karen met the love of her life, James. They were married December 12, 1987, and from this union they shared seven beautiful children.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; John B. and Alice L. Hall, and Mary Alice Brown, stepson; Antonio Deputy and her loving husband James Donald Deputy.
Cookie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Great memories of her will always be cherished by her children Chris Noel Hall, Tyron Hall (Tiffany), Ira Hall, T'Keta Jones (Henry), L'Donna Aiken and J'Vard Deputy; Siblings, Nathaniel Turner, Terri Turner-Smith, Edward, Mark, Ralph and Carol Ann Brown; Sisters in law, Jackie Diarrassouba and Eunice Woodard-Deputy, 17 grandchildren, 6 great-grand-children and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Service of celebration will be held 9 am on August 21, 2019 at Newark Church of Christ of Christ, 91 Salem Church Rd, Newark, DE. 19713. Viewing will be from 8 – 9 am with formal home going service to follow Interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.
