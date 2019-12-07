Guest Book View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street 61 South Bradford Street Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Karen Page Sechler passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at home.

Mrs. Sechler was born June 28, 1952 in Abington, Pa. to the late Frank Leroy Moyer, Sr. and Marjory Page Moyer.

She received her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary and Special Education from Kutztown State College and her Master's Degree in Reading Instruction from Wilmington University. Mrs. Sechler worked as a special education teacher for 21 years, retiring in 2015. She was a member of the Delaware Choral Society from 1976-2004, serving on the Board for many of those years and as president for three years. Mrs. Sechler was an accomplished seamstress who made her own wedding dress as well as her daughters' wedding dresses and who frequently was called upon to do seemingly impossible alterations for friends and their families. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and she always had several needlework projects in the works. She played several musical instruments, including the piano and her beloved Gibson guitar. She loved all children and was called "Mama" not just by her children, but by nearly all of their friends as well. She also loved the beach, especially at Cape Henlopen State Park and Fenwick Island.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, David Lee Sechler of Dover; daughters, Nena Craven and her husband Blair of Newark, Bernadine Sechler of Dover and Frances Boker and her husband Aaron of Germantown, Md.; brothers, Richard Moyer of Dover and Frank L. Moyer, Jr. of Sacramento, Calif.; grandchildren, Brennan Craven, Logan Gallo, Lyla and Ari Boker.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice at

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at





DOVER - Karen Page Sechler passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at home.Mrs. Sechler was born June 28, 1952 in Abington, Pa. to the late Frank Leroy Moyer, Sr. and Marjory Page Moyer.She received her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary and Special Education from Kutztown State College and her Master's Degree in Reading Instruction from Wilmington University. Mrs. Sechler worked as a special education teacher for 21 years, retiring in 2015. She was a member of the Delaware Choral Society from 1976-2004, serving on the Board for many of those years and as president for three years. Mrs. Sechler was an accomplished seamstress who made her own wedding dress as well as her daughters' wedding dresses and who frequently was called upon to do seemingly impossible alterations for friends and their families. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and she always had several needlework projects in the works. She played several musical instruments, including the piano and her beloved Gibson guitar. She loved all children and was called "Mama" not just by her children, but by nearly all of their friends as well. She also loved the beach, especially at Cape Henlopen State Park and Fenwick Island.She is survived by her husband of 46 years, David Lee Sechler of Dover; daughters, Nena Craven and her husband Blair of Newark, Bernadine Sechler of Dover and Frances Boker and her husband Aaron of Germantown, Md.; brothers, Richard Moyer of Dover and Frank L. Moyer, Jr. of Sacramento, Calif.; grandchildren, Brennan Craven, Logan Gallo, Lyla and Ari Boker.Services will be private.In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice at www.delawarehospice.org/donate or Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close