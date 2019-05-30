Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine C. "Kay" Simpson. View Sign Service Information Berry - Short Funeral Home 119-121 N.W. Front Street Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-8091 Visitation 11:00 AM Independent Bible Fellowship Church 6797 Milford-Harrington Hwy. Harrington , DE View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Independent Bible Fellowship Church 6797 Milford-Harrington Hwy. Harrington , DE View Map Interment 1:00 PM Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery 240 N. Tuckahoe Rd. Williamstown , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Kay was born on Nov. 4, 1925, to her parents Arthur and Kathryn (Behnke) Brockmeyer, in Philadelphia, Pa. She was married to Grover, the love of her life, in 1952. They moved from Philadelphia to Turnersville, N.J. in 1960, where they lived for over 50 years.

Throughout her life, Kay carried her hometown pride with her as an avid Phillies fan. Along with devotedly watching the games, she also enjoyed ceramics, cooking, and the beach. She loved to spend time with her family as well as her Independent Bible Fellowship Church family.

In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Grover C. Simpson; three brothers; and four sisters.

She is survived by her son, Pastor Guy C. Simpson (Susan) of Harrington; her daughter, Gale C. Campbell of Brooklawn, N.J.; her sister, Edna Stanley of Media, Pa.; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and two on the way.

The family would like to extend a special "thank-you" to all of Kay's caregivers, whom she loved dearly and were very much like family to her.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Independent Bible Fellowship Church, 6797 Milford-Harrington Hwy., Harrington, DE 19952. A time of visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 240 N. Tuckahoe Rd., Williamstown, NJ 08094.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kay's memory to The U.S. Navy Memorial at

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.



