MARYDEL - Katherine E. Buck passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Kent General Hospital, Dover.
Katherine was born in Philadelphia, Pa. the daughter of the late John William King Dill, Sr. and Dorothy Marie (Kreisher) Dill. She worked at General Foods in Dover for many years. She enjoyed baking and gardening. She also enjoyed hunting with her husband Carl.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Albert Leonard Dill, Sr.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Carl Buck, Sr.; one daughter, Patricia A. Collison; two granddaughters, Tara Reedy and Heather Lojewski; one great grandson, Brycen O'Toole; two sisters, Dorothy Elder and Chyrl Beatson; and one brother, John Dill, Jr.
A Celebration of Katherine's Life will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
Published in NewsZapDE on May 23, 2019