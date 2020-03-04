Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine M. "Kay" Kolodjeski. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine "Kay" M. Kolodjeski passed away March 2, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her children.

Kay was born Jan. 11, 1928 in Elizabeth, N.J. to the late Norman and Elsie Anderson. She graduated from Battin High school in 1946. Kay worked for Weston Electrical and Bell Atlantic in Newark, N.J.

She married MSG Charles J. Kolodjeski on June 5, 1954. They were married 60 years. Being the wife of an Army soldier she traveled the world: Formosa (now known as Taiwan), Germany, and Arizona before settling down in Point Pleasant, N.J. in 1970. Kay moved to Delaware in 1985. She enjoyed times at the Manasquan Beach when growing up, crocheting, reading, and playing 500 rummy and dominoes with her grandsons. She collected lighthouses.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her sister, Edith DeWitt; and her brother, David Anderson.

Kay is survived by her three children, Diane Emmets of Sea Girt, N.J., Nancy Kolodjeski of Blackwood, N.J., Wayne and his wife, Deborah Kolodjeski of Dover; four grandsons, Andrew and Corey Emmets, Keith and his wife Marlene Kolodjeski and Steven Kolodjeski. She had two great-granddaughters Natalie and Haley Kolodjeski.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Rd (Rt. 10) Dover. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Monday evening. Interment will be at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to her caregivers, Sara Tolbert and Tracey Brown who took great care in making her comfortable.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to St. Jude's Children's Cancer Fund.

Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 4, 2020

