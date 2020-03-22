Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Traute. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

SEAFORD - Katherine Traute passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at home in Manor House, Seaford.

She was born March 16, 1933, the second child of five to German immigrant parents in Roselle Park, N.J. Always a lady, Katherine was a Girl Scout and a Roselle Park High Honor Student Class of 1950 who went on to become a successful business woman. A hard worker, she honed her aptitude for accounting and management. Katherine joined Singer in the bookkeeping department to help support the family after the untimely death of her father. She later hired on with American Aluminum in accounting and worked her way up to the head of Purchasing. Eventually Katherine moved on to become partners with her brother Robert and they developed Methods Engineering, a successful manufacturing supply business. Katherine loved to travel, often, both domestically and abroad. Whether visiting friends and relatives or a just a quiet weekend visit to her quaint Swartswood Lake cottage she often took friends or one of her many nieces or nephews along. Her excursions were always special and highlighted with an appreciation of local foods, activities and cultures. These trips were a precursor to the ambitious plans she had. As a gift after graduation from high school each of the nieces and nephews were taken on a special trip to a destination of their choice, spanning from Russia to Hawaii.

Some years later Katherine married Albert Ugone, a friend and the owner of a local ESSO station. The two lived in Roselle Park later moving to Neshanic, N.J. until they eventually retired in Milford.

After the death of her parents and husband, Katherine became the focal point of continuity for family, friends and her many community connections. Weekly calls to siblings, letters to friends and extended family abroad, anniversary and birthday cards as well as cataloging the historical documentation and photos of the family history became her passionate pursuit occupying much of her time.

In addition to her husband Albert, Katherine was preceded in death by her brothers, Henry and Herman Traute; and her sister, Ana Marie Dean.

Katherine is survived by her brother, Robert and his wife Joyce Traute, Audrey Traute and the many nieces, nephews and their children who will mourn the loss of a wonderful, generous and loving Lady.

Katherine will be interred at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Millsboro at a future date.

