Kathleen Amelia Morris Abbott, 85
GEORGETOWN - Kathleen Amelia Morris Abbott passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Affectionately known as 'Kelly,' she was born in Woodland, Del. to the late Harry and Myrtle (Parsons) Morris. She served as a registered nurse at Seventh-day Adventist Hospital in Silver Spring, Md.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her brother, John Morris; and sister, Margaret 'Marnie' Parks. Kelly is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Howard S. Abbott Jr.; her daughter, Susan Abbott of Arlington, Va.; son, Brett Abbott of Spartanburg, S.C.; sister, Eleanor Jamison of Seaford; brothers-in-law, J. Timothy Abbott (Myrna) of Georgetown and J. Dean Abbott (Jeremi) of Columbus, Ohio and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; sister-in-law, Candy Abbott; nephew, Upshur Parks (Donna) of Parksley, Va.; and many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. She will be remembered and greatly missed by many, many friends in the Sussex County area.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, DE 19947, from 5 – 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Woodland UM Church, 5123 Woodland Church Rd., Seaford, DE 19973 at 1 p.m. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to distancing and gathering protocols.
Flowers are accepted, or donations in Kelly's memory can be made to: Woodland UM Church, 5123 Woodland Church Rd., Seaford, DE 19973 or American Cancer Society
, PO Box 163, Salisbury, MD 21803-0163.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at: www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com