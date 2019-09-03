MILLSBORO - Kathleen C. Bancroft, age 73, of Millsboro, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2016, at Harbor Health Care in Lewes. Kathleen was born in Dagsboro, on June 3, 1943. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kendall and Ida (Adkins) Shockley; her son, Robert Wayne Roberts; her brothers, Howard and Daniel Shockley; and her sister, Janet Ireland. She is survived by her children, Tammy Gail Murphey, of Laurel, and Michael Anthony Roberts, Sr. (Charmaine), of Navarre, Fla.; her brother, Donald Lee Shockley, of Georgetown; and her sister, Ruth Buchanan, of Bradenton, Fla.; twelve grandchildren, which she called her perfect dozen, Rachel Yocum, Tyler Roberts, Anthony Roberts, Roy Emerson, Jr., Ashley Jane Roberts, Amanda Roberts, Victoria Gibbs, Ashley Marie Roberts, Bethany Roberts, Michael Anthony Roberts, Jr., David Roberts, Paul Roberts; and five great grandchildren; and Mike Roberts, the father of her children. She was deeply devoted to her family and will be forever remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and sister. Services and burial are private. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 3, 2019