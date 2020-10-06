1/1
Kathleen E. "Kitty" Warrington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen 'Kitty' E.
Warrington, 96
HARBESON - Kathleen "Kitty" E. Warrington went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her home.
She was born in Millsboro on December 17, 1923 daughter of the late Raymond Phillips and the late Gladys (Lawson) Phillips. Kitty was the true matriarch of her large family. She will be remembered as a loving and caring, mom, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.
When she was not caring for her family, she enjoyed reading, dancing and doing needlepoint. She was also a faithful member at the Harbeson United Methodist Church, where she served as a greeter for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles "Pete" Warrington in 1994; and her three sons, Stephen W. Warrington, Charles Bruce Warrington and Michael P. Warrington.
Kitty is survived by her three daughters, Sandy Wyatt and her sons of Harbeson, Bonnie L. Wilkinson of Milford and Pat Hickman and her husband, Barry of Harbeson; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
A viewing and funeral service will be held privately at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, with interment at Harbeson Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Kathleen's name to Compassionate Care Hospice, 20165 Office Circle, Suite 2, Georgetown, DE 19947.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Melson Funeral Services
32013 Long Neck Road
Millsboro, DE 19966
302-945-9000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved