Kathleen 'Kitty' E.
Warrington, 96
HARBESON - Kathleen "Kitty" E. Warrington went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her home.
She was born in Millsboro on December 17, 1923 daughter of the late Raymond Phillips and the late Gladys (Lawson) Phillips. Kitty was the true matriarch of her large family. She will be remembered as a loving and caring, mom, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.
When she was not caring for her family, she enjoyed reading, dancing and doing needlepoint. She was also a faithful member at the Harbeson United Methodist Church, where she served as a greeter for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles "Pete" Warrington in 1994; and her three sons, Stephen W. Warrington, Charles Bruce Warrington and Michael P. Warrington.
Kitty is survived by her three daughters, Sandy Wyatt and her sons of Harbeson, Bonnie L. Wilkinson of Milford and Pat Hickman and her husband, Barry of Harbeson; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
A viewing and funeral service will be held privately at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, with interment at Harbeson Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Kathleen's name to Compassionate Care Hospice, 20165 Office Circle, Suite 2, Georgetown, DE 19947.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com