GEORGETOWN - Kathleen F. Duffield passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at Harrison Senior Living, her residence since 2006.

Kathleen was born and raised in Georgetown, daughter of the late Frank P. and Ella (Collins) Fowler.

She worked for the Seaford Dupont Nylon Plant for many years, retiring in the early 1970's. After retirement, she continued to take care of her ill mother for many years and later worked from her home growing and selling beautiful plants for people's yards.

Kathleen loved being outdoors and flower gardening. She especially loved her family and her church, Calvary Baptist Church in Georgetown. She enjoyed being active in the church and had been a member for many years.

In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by three brothers, Lewis Donovan, Palmer W. Fowler and Calvin S. Fowler.

She is survived by two sister-in-laws, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market Street, Georgetown. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Burial will be at St. Johnstown Cemetery in Greenwood.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Calvary Baptist Church, 22860 Dupont Boulevard, Georgetown, Del 19947.



