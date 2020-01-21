Kathleen M. King

Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover
1175 South State Street
Dover, DE
19901
(302)-734-2281
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:30 AM
Holy Cross Church
631. S. State Street
Dover, DE
Interment
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Delaware Veteran's Memorial Cemetery
Bear, DE
Kathleen M. King, formerly of Dover, died Jan. 18, 2020 in Mount Sinai, N.Y. Born in Portland, Maine she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth (Mc Glaughin) La France.
She moved to Dover as a result of her husband serving in the U.S. Air Force. Mrs. King was an active member of the USO, DAF Base Chapel, DAF Base Hospital and the DAF Base Museum.
She also worked at the Base Child Care Center as a cook. Her most important job was being a mother of six children and a Military wife as she was most supportive of her husband and family while experiencing several moves throughout her husband's career.
Kathleen was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Donald King; and her eldest son, Raymond David King.
She is survived by her two sons, Oliver King of Dover and James and wife Beth King of Frankford; three daughters, Linda King of Glen Allen, Va., Brenda Landry of Beaufort, DC and Patricia and spouse Vito Carbonara of Mount Sinai, N.Y.; twelve grandchildren, Krista Squires, Karen King, Matthew Landry, Samantha Landry, Ashley King, Jamie King, Erin King, Ryan King, Valentina Carbonara, Gabriella Carbonara, Francesca Carbonara; and four great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Holy Cross Church, 631. S. State Street, Dover, DE 19901. Interment to follow at 11 a.m., at the Delaware Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Bear.
Arrangements are by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc., Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 21, 2020
