Kathleen Mary Huston
1949 - 2020
SMYRNA - Kathleen Mary Huston passed away Mar. 15, 2020.
Kathy, born in Baltimore, Md. on Feb. 3, 1949, called Delaware her home for many years. She worked at Playtex in Dover, then the Donut Connection in Smyrna. She was working at Sheridanâ€™s Irish Pub when she retired. She made all the soups they served, and was known for her Chicken and Dumplings Dinner, a big hit both in Sheridanâ€™s and at her church, First Presbyterian of Smyrna. Along with cooking, she enjoyed fishing, which she did with her son when he was young. She enjoyed gardening and had a collection of wind chimes. Her greatest joy in her last years was her connection to God and her church. She was grateful that her Lord accepted her as who she was, regardless of her past mistakes. She was grateful that her â€œchurch familyâ€�, as she called them, also loved her and accepted her with open arms. One of her greatest joys was when she became a Deacon in 2017. She was a fixture during the USDA Food Distribution, regularly helping to distribute much needed food to her neighbors.
Kathy is survived by her son, Thomas Hughes (Nancy); her granddaughter, Alyssa Hughes; her sisters, Bernadette and Patricia (Bobby); many nephews and nieces; and her dearest friend, Roslyn Rieth.
She was pre-deceased by her brother, William; and sister, Mary.
Graveside services at Holy Hill Cemetery (by Lake Como in Smyrna) will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020. If weather conditions are unfavorable, the service will be held in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, Smyrna.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Smyrna, 118 W. Commerce St., Smyrna DE 19977.
To leave a condolence message, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com



Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Holy Hill Cemetery
