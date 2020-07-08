Kathleen 'Kathy' Rae Coppock, 55
Kathleen "Kathy" Rae Coppock went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Kathy was born to Frederick and Ellen Coppock on November 26, 1964 in Dover, Delaware. She attended and graduated Lake Forest High School. She worked serving the community as a waitress for over 20 years. Kathy enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo and spending time with her family.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Ellen Coppock; and her loving sister, Deborah Cimo.
She is survived by her only son, her pride and joy, Douglas Coppock and his fiancé, Brittney Watson; two beautiful grandchildren, Jace "DJ" Coppock and Myah Coppock; three sisters, Frederica "Ricky" McGaha, Jennifer Coppock-Warrington, and Allyson Kulhanek; two brothers, Frederick "Freddy" Coppock and Stephen Coppock. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on July 10, 2020 at Trader Funeral Home in Dover. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered.
In consideration of protecting the family and friends health, public health guidelines enacted for the prevention of the spread of covid-19 virus, limitations on gatherings, physical distancing, use of hand sanitation and masks are in place.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com