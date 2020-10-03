Kathleen W. Shockley, 81
MILFORD - Kathleen W. Shockley passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born in Milford, Del. the daughter of the late Robert and Katherine Wood.
Kathleen's most meaningful job and first priority in life came from being at home caring for her family. Known as "Mumsy", she enjoyed spending time with them and especially doting on her granddaughters, who meant the world to her. She also enjoyed caring for several children over the years and was affectionately known as TuTu. Throughout her life Kathleen held many part time jobs such as driving a school bus, then working as a bookkeeper for Dr. Layfield, Milford's local veterinarian before retiring.
Kathleen loved the Lord and sang in the choir praise team at many churches over the years and currently was a member at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. She loved to read and enjoyed cooking, especially for the family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother James Wood.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Wilson T. Shockley; her children, Eileen Reynolds and Gary Shockley and his wife Karlyn; and twin granddaughters, Chelsea Reynolds and Kaitlin Reynolds, all of Milford.
A visitation for Kathleen will be held from 12-1 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown where a Celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Milford Community Cemetery, N. Walnut Street, Milford.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown, DE 19947.
Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford, Del. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
