DOVER - Kathlyn M. "Kay" Hall passed away on June 10, 2020 at the Christiana Hospital.
Kay earned her degree in nursing from Washington University in St. Louis. She was a Vice President at Kent General Hospital (Dover) in charge of Outreach Services, retiring in 1995 after 30 years of service. Prior to serving as Vice President, she had been a Director of Nursing.
Kay enjoyed travel, theater, doing needlepoint and quilting. Her volunteer work included working in the gift shop at Westminster Village and making masks for the staff there.
Kay is survived by her four sons: Eugene Steve Hall and his wife, Mollie, of Dover, Jeffery S. Hall and his wife, Alexandra, of Dover, Tom Hall and his wife, Deb, of Dover and David Hall and his wife, Nancy, of Dover; her sister Mary Jean Turnbull of Lacon, Ill.; nine grandchildren: Ray S. Hall, Lena Hall, Lauren Gutierrez, Samantha Hall, Jonathan Hall, Christopher Hurd, Brian Hurd, Victoria Rivera and Sara Rivera; 13 great grandchildren: Jasmin Hall, Nick S. Hall, Alex S. Hall, Madelyn Zeno, Amaiya Hall, Marley Burke, Rylee Hurd, Brayden Hurd, Cameron Mincey, Charlotte Mincey, Gabriella Mincey, Kole Hall, and Leah Balog.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grace (McCormack) Warren and Eugene R. Warren and by her sister, Dorothy M. Clark.
There will be a memorial service (by invitation only) at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934 where there will be a visitation (by invitation only) from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Benevolent Fund Program, 1175 McKee Road, Dover, DE 19904.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 21, 2020.