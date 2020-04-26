Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

"Love Is Eternal" 1 Corinthians 13.8

Kathryn "Kitty" Anthony Ottinger slipped quietly into the Universe in the early evening hours of Sunday, April 19, 2020. Kitty was the daughter of William H. Anthony and Susie Flowers Anthony, born on Feb. 13, 1920 in Greensboro, Md.

Kitty is survived by her daughters, Pat Gray Lawton, Barbara Gray

Kitty was predeceased by her parents, William and Susie Anthony; her husbands, Russell LeCompte Gray, Clarence Henry Lynch, and David Neil Ottinger; her brothers and sisters, Robert Anthony, Paul (Perkins) Anthony, Preston (Chub) Anthony, twins William and Wilbert Anthony, Dawson Anthony, Ann Anthony Jester, Irene Anthony Likens Shockley, Virginia Anthony Cahall; and her twin brother, Virgil Anthony, who died at birth. Kitty was also predeceased by her grandson, William Gray Smith, Sr.; and stepsons, Neil Ottinger and Anthony Ottinger.

Kitty grew up in modest conditions, faced adversities, and experienced hard work. These circumstances and familial love shaped her. Beautiful, intelligent, vivacious, strong, feisty, kind, personable, tenacious, and jovial describe Kitty to a tee! She had a zeal for life, love of learning and amusement.

Her career of waitressing spanned 60 years. She was still active at 90 years old. Her professionalism, dedication to quality food service, keen sense of humor, commitment to hard work, and love of people was her magic guaranteeing enjoyable dining experiences for countless dining patrons! Often, dining patrons religiously requested the "one and only" Miss Kitty. When she was on duty, there was much laughter - most of which was instigated by her!

She was a voracious reader and had a love for literature. She passed this love of literature on to her daughter, Patricia. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and the more complicated the better. She loved words, so much that the ultimate challenge and enjoyment was playing a game of Scrabble with her daughter, Barbara. It was a "word duel" to the end.

Kitty was blessed with a second family and soon the blended families were to share love, family dinners, holidays, watching Sunday football, summers playing games, shelling pole beans, and catching fireflies while growing up as brothers and sisters.

She loved and cherished her time visiting with her multiple siblings, family, and friends. Vacationing at the beach, sharing libations with friends, tapping her toes to the sounds of "old school" country music, enjoying laughter, dancing, testing "Lady Luck" at the Delaware casinos, playing bingo at Silver Lake Center, viewing old movies, challenging her knowledge while watching game shows, and cooking family dinners brought her contentment.

Kitty's spirit lives on in the memories and hearts of those who loved her. If you see a brilliant crimson cardinal, her best- loved bird, smile and remember Kitty is out there in this Universe "Just a' Swingin"!

The family wishes to thank the Staff of Silver Lake Center in Dover, Del. for their years of loving care.

Due to the dark shadow Corvid-19 has cast, all services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, loving and charitable donations can be made to Johns Hopkins University C/O Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, 750 E Pratt Street, 17 thFloor, Baltimore, MD 21202 with a note/memo line indicating the donation is in memory of Kathryn Anthony Ottinger. All donations are intended to benefit the Johns Hopkins William Gray Smith, Sr. Fund for ALS Research. William Gray Smith, Sr. was Kitty's beloved grandson. Memorial gifts can also be made securely online at

