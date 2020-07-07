Kathryn W. Davis, 92
MILFORD - Kathryn W. Davis passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Kathryn was born in Milford, to the late Cecil and Edna Watson. She grew up farming with her parents in Cedar Creek and attended Milford High School Class of 1947. She retired from the State of Delaware after a career with the DMV. She married her husband Robert in 1949 and they resided in the town of Milford for their 42 years together. In 1962 they built a cottage at Slaughter Beach where they spent many happy summers.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Davis in 1991.
A private burial was held at Milford Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations in Kathryn's memory can be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 51 St. Jud Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.