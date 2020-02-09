Guest Book View Sign Service Information Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3884 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South DuPont Hwy. Harrington , DE View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South DuPont Hwy. Harrington , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Viola - Kathy Jean Weaver passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday morning, Feb. 5, 2020. Kathy was born in Milford, to the late, Blanche Mae and Elmer Martin Jefferson.

Kathy enjoyed book keeping and worked for various businesses over the years including Berry Van Lines, Hughes Scrapple, and Superior Siding.

Kathy enjoyed giving back to the community, and was part of the Viola Town Council for many years, serving as Treasurer and Vice President. She was also very active in the Felton Community Fire Company Auxiliary where she also served in the positions of Vice President and Treasurer. Kathy was also a member of the Harrington Moose Lodge. When she was not busy with these organizations, she did enjoy being with friends, and going camping with family. She took pride in her yard and loved working in her flower beds. Kathy had an infectious smile and laugh that could light up a room. She enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. She loved her family immensely and was a loving, devoted, and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be sadly missed.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by brothers, John "Eddie" Jefferson, Harold Jefferson; sisters, Diane (and husband Ray) Walls, Sandra Rogers; and brother in law, Richard "Wayne" Walters.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Franklin "Butch" Weaver Jr.; son, Franklin "Eric" Weaver (Christina); daughter, Shelly Leigh Weaver; grandson, Bryce Ryne Weaver; siblings, Barbara Walters, Betty Walls (Ralph), Elmer "Martin" Jefferson (Jody), Libby Walls (Buster), Sydney Jefferson (Barbara); brother in law, Gordon Rogers.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington, at 12 p.m., with a visitation for family and friends starting at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at





Viola - Kathy Jean Weaver passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday morning, Feb. 5, 2020. Kathy was born in Milford, to the late, Blanche Mae and Elmer Martin Jefferson.Kathy enjoyed book keeping and worked for various businesses over the years including Berry Van Lines, Hughes Scrapple, and Superior Siding.Kathy enjoyed giving back to the community, and was part of the Viola Town Council for many years, serving as Treasurer and Vice President. She was also very active in the Felton Community Fire Company Auxiliary where she also served in the positions of Vice President and Treasurer. Kathy was also a member of the Harrington Moose Lodge. When she was not busy with these organizations, she did enjoy being with friends, and going camping with family. She took pride in her yard and loved working in her flower beds. Kathy had an infectious smile and laugh that could light up a room. She enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. She loved her family immensely and was a loving, devoted, and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be sadly missed.In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by brothers, John "Eddie" Jefferson, Harold Jefferson; sisters, Diane (and husband Ray) Walls, Sandra Rogers; and brother in law, Richard "Wayne" Walters.Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Franklin "Butch" Weaver Jr.; son, Franklin "Eric" Weaver (Christina); daughter, Shelly Leigh Weaver; grandson, Bryce Ryne Weaver; siblings, Barbara Walters, Betty Walls (Ralph), Elmer "Martin" Jefferson (Jody), Libby Walls (Buster), Sydney Jefferson (Barbara); brother in law, Gordon Rogers.A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington, at 12 p.m., with a visitation for family and friends starting at 11 a.m.Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express or send condolences. Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close