MILFORD - Katsuyo "Kay" Green, born Jan. 18, 1935 in Misawa, Japan, daughter of the late Saski Rwe and Katsuyo Komukae, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 22, 2019.

Kay worked in finance for a Japanese Bank and taught floral designing, before immigrating to the United States in 1959. In earlier years, she worked for Playtex. She then landed a job at LD Caulk Company in Milford, where she worked for 30 years, retiring in 1995.

Kay worked hard her whole life and adapted to American culture. She learned to cook American food, and was a very good cook. She was always up on current events in the political realm, locally and nationally, and enjoyed watching the Olympics. Another pleasure was crabbing, shopping and playing the slots.

She was active in Milford Senior Center and Harrington Senior Center and loved line dancing and gardening. She took pride in her home and kept it immaculate from the attic to the crawl space. Her yard was pristine and well-manicured. You could always find her working in her yard, which was her love.

Kay met many people throughout her life, her kind and gentle ways and funny sense of humor left a permanent impression on many hearts. She appreciated all of her friends and had many whom loved and adored her.

She is survived by longtime friends, Ronald W. Cooper, of Lincoln, Rosie and Frank Johnson, and their two children, Cindy and Crystal; also, special neighbors, Jack and Nancy Dickerson, and their two sons, Derrick and Daniel. She leaves behind many other special friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Lincoln Cemetery, Clendaniel Pond Road, Lincoln.

