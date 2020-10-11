1/1
Keith Alan Layton
{ "" }
Keith Alan Layton, 64
HARRINGTON - Keith Alan Layton passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Delaware Hospice Center-Milford. Keith was born in Milford, Del. to the late, Theodore Leonard Layton, Sr., and Ethel Beatrice Layton.
Keith was a dispatcher for Pyramid Transport of Bridgeville. He also loved to farm, and drove his own truck for a while.
Back in the early seventies, Keith was a bull rider and even won the local circuit one year at the Delaware State Fairgrounds. When he was not working hard, or farming, Keith enjoyed watching Nascar and growing his own pole beans. He loved helping people out and lending a hand whenever and wherever he could. He liked to joke a lot and he was well known for his sarcasm and dry humor. Above all, he loved his family dearly and will be remembered and cherished as a loving husband, dad, pop-pop, and wonderful friend. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye, and he loved them tremendously. He will be sadly missed.
In addition to his mother, Ethel Beatrice Layton; Keith is survived by his loving wife, Laurie Layton; sons, Keith Layton Jr., Matthew Layton; daughter, Lisa Layton; siblings, Bruce W. Layton, Theodore Glenn Layton, Dennis R. Layton, Michael D. Layton, Sr., Terri L. Deeney; grandchildren, Autumn Dalious and Justice Dalious Jr.
A memorial service will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington, at 1 p.m. A visitation for family and friends will start at 12 noon. We are adhering to the CDC and Delaware guidelines of occupancy limits, social distancing, and masks.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express or send condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
12:00 PM
Melvin Funeral Home
OCT
17
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Melvin Funeral Home
1 entry
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Melvin Funeral Home
