Felton - Keith Bryan Miller passed away peacefully, Friday, March 15, 2019, in the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford, surrounded by his loving family.
Keith was born July 26, 1956, in Wilmington. He had worked as a painter for many years, and in his free time enjoyed watching movies, swimming, and mowing the lawn.
He was preceded in death by his father, Freddie Miller.
Keith is survived by his wife of 16 years, Pamela Kay (Jones) Miller; his mother, Bonnie, of Dover; children, Bruce, of Eastman, Ga., Crystal, of Camden and Christopher, of Felton; his sisters, Charlene, of Pflugerville, Texas and Luann, of Dover; brothers, Bob, wife Tammy, of Hartly, Danny, wife Wanda, of Dover, and Mark; grandchildren, Zaviere, Ciara, Cadence, and Jaci; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family, please contact them for details.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 24, 2019