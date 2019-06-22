FELTON - Kelly J. Dennis Dalious passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
She was born in Milford on Aug. 16, 1962 to the late Betty and Clyde Dennis.
Kelly formerly worked at ESM for 22 years before starting her own embroidery business "Simply Stitches" ten years ago.
Kelly will always be remembered for her generous and kind heart. She always kept a smile on her face no matter what she was dealing with.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patty Dennis; and three brothers, William, Melvin and Pokey Dennis.
She is survived by her daughter and best friend, Amber Dalious Revelle; son-in-law, Matt Revelle; three grandchildren and apples of her eye, Logan Warncke, Chloe and Cohen Revelle; companion, Barry Collins; and her 4-legged sidekick, Macy.
A time of visitation will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford..
Published in NewsZapDE on June 22, 2019